Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Acquires Shares of 58,994 StealthGas Inc. (NASDAQ:GASS)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in shares of StealthGas Inc. (NASDAQ:GASS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 58,994 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned 0.16% of StealthGas as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Towerview LLC boosted its position in shares of StealthGas by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Towerview LLC now owns 2,762,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $15,608,000 after purchasing an additional 305,000 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in StealthGas by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 335,200 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after buying an additional 61,500 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in StealthGas by 156.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 72,770 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 44,354 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in StealthGas by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 366,203 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,069,000 after buying an additional 39,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of StealthGas during the 4th quarter worth about $142,000. Institutional investors own 66.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GASS opened at $6.04 on Wednesday. StealthGas Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.82 and a 52 week high of $8.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.66. The company has a market capitalization of $223.35 million, a PE ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.53.

StealthGas ( NASDAQ:GASS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The shipping company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $42.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.40 million. StealthGas had a net margin of 40.87% and a return on equity of 11.36%.

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut StealthGas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th.

StealthGas Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne transportation services to liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) producers and users worldwide. The company's carriers carry various petroleum gas products in liquefied form, including propane, butane, butadiene, isopropane, propylene, and vinyl chloride monomer, as well as ammonia; refined petroleum products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil, and jet fuel; and edible oils and chemicals.

