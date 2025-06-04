Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Acquires Shares of 88,400 Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in shares of Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 88,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,243,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GES. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Guess? by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,274,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,040,000 after buying an additional 231,926 shares during the period. Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Guess? in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,191,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Guess? by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,383,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,447,000 after acquiring an additional 167,782 shares during the period. Tieton Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Guess? by 95.6% during the 4th quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 463,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,520,000 after purchasing an additional 226,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Guess? by 123.8% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 42,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 23,247 shares during the period. 61.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GES has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Guess? in a research note on Monday. UBS Group boosted their target price on Guess? from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd.

NYSE GES opened at $10.80 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $561.61 million, a PE ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.20. Guess?, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.48 and a 52 week high of $24.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.48.

Guess? (NYSE:GES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 3rd. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $932.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $916.75 million. Guess? had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 23.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.01 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Guess?, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 16th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 16th. Guess?’s payout ratio is currently 187.50%.

Guess? announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 38.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company’s clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, activewear, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

