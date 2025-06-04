Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Acquires Shares of 99,300 El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in shares of El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 99,300 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,146,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned 0.33% of El Pollo Loco as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in El Pollo Loco during the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Quarry LP raised its stake in El Pollo Loco by 235.6% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 7,389 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 5,187 shares during the last quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of El Pollo Loco in the fourth quarter valued at about $107,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of El Pollo Loco by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,713 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954 shares during the period. Finally, Olympiad Research LP purchased a new position in shares of El Pollo Loco in the fourth quarter worth about $130,000. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of El Pollo Loco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of El Pollo Loco in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of El Pollo Loco in a report on Monday, March 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:LOCO opened at $10.70 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.29 and a 12-month high of $14.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.93. The company has a market capitalization of $321.56 million, a PE ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.11.

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). El Pollo Loco had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The firm had revenue of $119.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. El Pollo Loco’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. It operates and franchises restaurants located in California, Nevada, Arizona, Texas, Colorado, Utah, and Louisiana. It also licenses its brand to restaurants in the Philippines.

