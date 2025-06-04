Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Buys New Position in First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWRG)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWRG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 20,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group by 68.7% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in First Watch Restaurant Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in First Watch Restaurant Group by 212.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 2,186 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in First Watch Restaurant Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in First Watch Restaurant Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $86,000. 96.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $17.00 price objective on First Watch Restaurant Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on First Watch Restaurant Group from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Benchmark dropped their price target on First Watch Restaurant Group from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. TD Cowen upgraded First Watch Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price (down from $25.00) on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Watch Restaurant Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.36.

In other First Watch Restaurant Group news, insider Jay Anthony Wolszczak sold 5,743 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.81, for a total value of $96,539.83. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 37,768 shares in the company, valued at $634,880.08. The trade was a 13.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher Anthony Tomasso sold 42,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.81, for a total value of $706,675.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 389,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,553,075.92. The trade was a 9.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:FWRG opened at $15.35 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $936.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.52, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.90 and a 1-year high of $22.71.

First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $282.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.98 million. First Watch Restaurant Group had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 3.61%. The company’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Watch Restaurant Group Profile

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates and franchises restaurants under the First Watch trade name in the United States. The company was formerly known as AI Fresh Super Holdco, Inc and changed its name to First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc in December 2019. First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc was founded in 1983 and is based in Bradenton, Florida.

