Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Buys New Position in Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 48,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $391,000.

Get Invesco Mortgage Capital alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IVR. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 427.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,758 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in Invesco Mortgage Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 9,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 3,272 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $96,000. 40.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut Invesco Mortgage Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Trading Up 2.8%

NYSE IVR opened at $7.49 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.00. The company has a market cap of $493.58 million, a PE ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.67. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.86 and a 1 year high of $9.97.

Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.08. Invesco Mortgage Capital had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 34.61%. The firm had revenue of $18.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.71 million. Research analysts forecast that Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 7th were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 7th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 18.17%. Invesco Mortgage Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 323.81%.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Company Profile

(Free Report)

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests, finances, and manages mortgage-backed securities and other mortgage-related assets in the United States. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) that are guaranteed by a U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Mortgage Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Mortgage Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.