Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Buys New Shares in Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 53,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,315,000.
Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSBI. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Midland States Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $356,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $757,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Midland States Bancorp by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 147,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,600,000 after acquiring an additional 37,254 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in Midland States Bancorp by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 70,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,710,000 after acquiring an additional 21,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Midland States Bancorp by 72.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 167,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,077,000 after acquiring an additional 70,320 shares during the last quarter. 60.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Midland States Bancorp Price Performance
MSBI stock opened at $17.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $364.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.22 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Midland States Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.79 and a 12-month high of $28.08.
Midland States Bancorp Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.28%. Midland States Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -122.77%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Midland States Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Midland States Bancorp from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd.
Midland States Bancorp Profile
Midland States Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It operates through Banking, Wealth Management, and Other segments. The company provides a range of financial products and services to consumers and businesses, including commercial loans to finance agricultural equipment and production; and commercial real estate loans for owner occupied offices, warehouses and production facilities, office buildings, hotels, mixed-use residential and commercial facilities, retail centers, multifamily properties, and assisted living facilities.
