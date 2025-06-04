Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Buys New Stake in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ESGR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Enstar Group by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,161,518 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $374,067,000 after buying an additional 3,081 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL grew its position in Enstar Group by 175.9% in the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 258,275 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $83,177,000 after acquiring an additional 164,649 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its position in Enstar Group by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 249,790 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $80,445,000 after acquiring an additional 14,475 shares in the last quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC increased its stake in Enstar Group by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC now owns 169,905 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $54,718,000 after acquiring an additional 29,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Enstar Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,516,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

In other Enstar Group news, Director Hiteshkumar R. Patel sold 484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.17, for a total value of $160,770.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Hans-Peter Gerhardt sold 407 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.00, for a total value of $135,938.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Wall Street Zen assumed coverage on Enstar Group in a report on Saturday, April 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

NASDAQ ESGR opened at $336.13 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Enstar Group Limited has a 52 week low of $291.90 and a 52 week high of $348.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $333.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $329.78.

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies and portfolios in run-off in Bermuda and internationally. It engages in the run-off property and casualty; other reinsurance; life and catastrophe; and legacy underwriting businesses; as well as investment activities. The company also provides consulting services, including claims inspection, claims validation, reinsurance asset collection, syndicate management, and IT consulting services to the insurance and reinsurance industry.

