Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Buys Shares of 12,032 Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in shares of Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Biohaven by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Biohaven by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Biohaven by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in Biohaven by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 7,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Biohaven by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. 88.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BHVN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $60.00 target price on Biohaven and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Biohaven from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 7th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Biohaven in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Biohaven from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Biohaven from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.46.

NYSE:BHVN opened at $15.82 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.28. Biohaven Ltd. has a 1-year low of $14.33 and a 1-year high of $55.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 1.18.

Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($2.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.67) by ($0.50). Equities analysts anticipate that Biohaven Ltd. will post -8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Biohaven Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for immunology, neuroscience, and oncology worldwide. The company's pipeline products include Troriluzole, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurological and neuropsychiatric illnesses; BHV-5500 that blocks glutamate signaling mediated by post-synaptic NMDA receptors; Taldefgrobep Alfa, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy and obesity; BHV-7000, a candidate in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for the treatment of focal and generalized epilepsy, bipolar disorder, and major depressive disorder; BHV-2100 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of migraines and neuropathic pain; and BHV-8000, a product candidate in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of early Alzheimer's and Parkinson's disease, sclerosis, and amyloid-related imaging abnormalities.

