Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Invests $1.37 Million in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 45,649 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,374,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PharVision Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Dine Brands Global in the 4th quarter worth about $345,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 47,285 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after buying an additional 3,704 shares during the period. WBI Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 49.7% during the fourth quarter. WBI Investments LLC now owns 13,146 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 4,363 shares during the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $256,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 118,600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,570,000 after buying an additional 9,100 shares during the period. 92.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DIN opened at $23.62 on Wednesday. Dine Brands Global, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.63 and a twelve month high of $40.22. The firm has a market cap of $369.09 million, a PE ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.43.

Dine Brands Global ( NYSE:DIN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The restaurant operator reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $214.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.19 million. Dine Brands Global had a net margin of 11.31% and a negative return on equity of 37.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Dine Brands Global, Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 20th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 20th. Dine Brands Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.51%.

DIN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Wedbush decreased their target price on Dine Brands Global from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.29.

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, and operates restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, International House of Pancakes (IHOP) Franchise Solutions, Fuzzy's franchise operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

