Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Invests $1.44 Million in Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 480,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,440,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned about 0.72% of Braemar Hotels & Resorts at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 667,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after acquiring an additional 15,100 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 551,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,656,000 after acquiring an additional 5,480 shares in the last quarter. Orvieto Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth $1,480,000. Ironwood Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 402,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 25,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 393,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 5,293 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.
Braemar Hotels & Resorts Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:BHR opened at $2.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.55 million, a P/E ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.66. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $1.80 and a fifty-two week high of $3.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.44, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20.
Braemar Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. Braemar Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is -23.26%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th.
About Braemar Hotels & Resorts
Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).
