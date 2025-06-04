Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Invests $1.44 Million in Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 480,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,440,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned about 0.72% of Braemar Hotels & Resorts at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Braemar Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 667,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after acquiring an additional 15,100 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 551,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,656,000 after acquiring an additional 5,480 shares in the last quarter. Orvieto Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth $1,480,000. Ironwood Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 402,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 25,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 393,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 5,293 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BHR opened at $2.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.55 million, a P/E ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.66. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $1.80 and a fifty-two week high of $3.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.44, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

Braemar Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:BHR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.05. Braemar Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 0.78% and a negative net margin of 0.30%. The business had revenue of $218.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.64 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Braemar Hotels & Resorts will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. Braemar Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is -23.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th.

Read Our Latest Report on BHR

About Braemar Hotels & Resorts

(Free Report)

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Braemar Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braemar Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.