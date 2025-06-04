Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Invests $271,000 in LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 36,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Get LegalZoom.com alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LZ. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in LegalZoom.com by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 44,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 2,348 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming raised its stake in LegalZoom.com by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 8,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,475 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its position in LegalZoom.com by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 73,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 4,697 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in LegalZoom.com by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 65,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 5,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC grew its holdings in shares of LegalZoom.com by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 21,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 5,252 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

LegalZoom.com Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LZ opened at $9.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.43. LegalZoom.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.33 and a 1-year high of $10.60. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 70.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.14.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LegalZoom.com ( NASDAQ:LZ Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.13. LegalZoom.com had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 32.88%. The company had revenue of $183.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that LegalZoom.com, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on LegalZoom.com from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of LegalZoom.com in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of LegalZoom.com in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of LegalZoom.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of LegalZoom.com from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LegalZoom.com has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.64.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on LZ

About LegalZoom.com

(Free Report)

LegalZoom.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online platform that supports the legal, compliance, and business management needs of small businesses and consumers in the United States. The company’s platform offers business formation products, such as limited liability company, incorporation of C and S corporations, nonprofit formations, doing-business-as, corporate changes and filings, business licenses, legal forms, and beneficial ownership information reports; intellectual property products consisting of trademark and patent applications, and copyright registrations; and tax services, including business and personal tax preparations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LegalZoom.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LegalZoom.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.