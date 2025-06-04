Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Invests $299,000 in Nano Nuclear Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NNE)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in shares of Nano Nuclear Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NNE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in Nano Nuclear Energy during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Nano Nuclear Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Nano Nuclear Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Nano Nuclear Energy by 638.5% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Nano Nuclear Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Nano Nuclear Energy in a report on Monday, March 31st.

Nano Nuclear Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NNE opened at $29.18 on Wednesday. Nano Nuclear Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.15 and a 1 year high of $48.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.17.

Nano Nuclear Energy (NASDAQ:NNE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.46). Equities analysts expect that Nano Nuclear Energy Inc. will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nano Nuclear Energy Profile

NANO Nuclear Energy, Inc is a microreactor and nuclear technology company, which provides supply energy services. Its products in technical development are ZEUS, a solid core battery reactor, and ODIN, a low-pressure coolant reactor. The company is founded by Jiang Yu in February, 2022 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

