Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Invests $33,000 in Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEARCA:GSAT)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in shares of Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEARCA:GSAT) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 16,003 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Globalstar by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 20,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Globalstar by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 36,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,894 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in shares of Globalstar by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 14,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,307 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Globalstar by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 854,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 7,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Globalstar by 48.9% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 22,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Paul E. Jacobs sold 7,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.15, for a total transaction of $156,977.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $274,084.10. The trade was a 36.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James Monroe III acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.80 per share, with a total value of $520,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 847,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,623,278.40. The trade was a 3.04% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 334,546 shares of company stock valued at $7,181,976 and have sold 34,257 shares valued at $755,528. 60.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on GSAT. Craig Hallum cut their target price on Globalstar from $75.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Globalstar from $4.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Globalstar from $14.85 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th.

Globalstar Stock Performance

Shares of GSAT opened at $18.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.90 billion, a PE ratio of -631.67 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Globalstar, Inc. has a one year low of $15.00 and a one year high of $41.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.62.

Globalstar Profile



Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Central and South America, and internationally. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational usage, safety, emergency preparedness and response, and other applications.

