Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Invests $431,000 in Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in shares of Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 33,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,000.

Get Burford Capital alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Burford Capital by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 91,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Burford Capital by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 24,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Burford Capital by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 296,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in Burford Capital by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Burford Capital by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 20,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter.

Burford Capital Stock Performance

Shares of BUR stock opened at $12.89 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 15.75, a quick ratio of 15.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.63. Burford Capital Limited has a 52 week low of $11.17 and a 52 week high of $15.73.

About Burford Capital

Burford Capital ( NYSE:BUR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $118.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.00 million. Burford Capital had a net margin of 34.81% and a return on equity of 8.07%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Burford Capital Limited will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

(Free Report)

Burford Capital Limited provides legal finance products and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Capital Provision, and Asset Management and Other Provision. The Capital Provision segment provides capital to the legal industry or in connection with legal matters directly and through investment in private funds; legal risk management services; lower risk legal finance business focusing on pre-settlement litigation matters with lower risk and lower expected returns; post-settlement finance; and complex strategies in which it acts as a principal and acquires assets that are mispriced.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Burford Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burford Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.