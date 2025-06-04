Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Invests $468,000 in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 57,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,000.

Get Bausch Health Companies alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. acquired a new stake in Bausch Health Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $83,000. One68 Global Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $90,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Bausch Health Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bausch Health Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $8.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 target price (down previously from $12.00) on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.42.

Bausch Health Companies Stock Up 2.2%

Shares of NYSE:BHC opened at $4.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.58. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.96 and a 52-week high of $9.85.

Bausch Health Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bausch Health Companies Inc operates as a diversified specialty pharmaceutical and medical device company in the United States and internationally. It develops, manufactures, and markets a range of products primarily in gastroenterology, hepatology, neurology, dermatology, international pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter (OTC) products, aesthetic medical devices, and eye health.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bausch Health Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bausch Health Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.