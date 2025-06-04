Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Invests $500,000 in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 20,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned 0.05% of AMN Healthcare Services at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get AMN Healthcare Services alerts:

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMN. Equitable Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 125.4% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 21,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 11,974 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 381.8% in the 4th quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 296,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,095,000 after purchasing an additional 235,067 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 279.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 91,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,891,000 after purchasing an additional 67,595 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 98.8% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,107,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,367,000 after purchasing an additional 550,427 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 92.4% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 388,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,294,000 after buying an additional 186,630 shares in the last quarter. 99.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $40.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $30.00 to $25.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised AMN Healthcare Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AMN Healthcare Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.08.

AMN Healthcare Services Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of AMN stock opened at $20.43 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $782.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.31 and a beta of 0.16. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.45 and a 12-month high of $70.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.90.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $689.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $670.08 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a positive return on equity of 15.22% and a negative net margin of 4.93%. The company’s revenue was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AMN Healthcare Services

(Free Report)

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, labor disruption staffing, local staffing, international nurse and allied permanent placement, and allied staffing solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AMN Healthcare Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMN Healthcare Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.