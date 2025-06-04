Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Invests $556,000 in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 26,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Capri by 88.5% during the 4th quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC now owns 323,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,818,000 after buying an additional 151,988 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in Capri by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 341,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,195,000 after acquiring an additional 19,799 shares in the last quarter. Vision One Management Partners LP acquired a new stake in Capri during the 4th quarter worth $17,306,000. Teza Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Capri by 1,294.7% in the fourth quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 84,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after acquiring an additional 78,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Capri by 41,760,300.0% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 417,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,795,000 after acquiring an additional 417,603 shares in the last quarter. 84.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CPRI opened at $17.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.01. Capri Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $11.86 and a 1-year high of $43.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of -2.07, a P/E/G ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 1.64.

Capri ( NYSE:CPRI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The company reported ($4.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($5.12). Capri had a negative net margin of 21.79% and a positive return on equity of 12.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $989.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Capri Holdings Limited will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Capri in a research report on Monday, February 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 price target (up previously from $17.00) on shares of Capri in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Capri from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Capri from $26.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Capri from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Capri currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.50.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

