Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Invests $818,000 in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 26,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $818,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of News by 120.9% during the 4th quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 222,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,781,000 after purchasing an additional 121,970 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in News by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 44,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 3,526 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in shares of News by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 208,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,353,000 after acquiring an additional 8,991 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of News during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of News during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,153,000. Institutional investors own 14.63% of the company’s stock.

News Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NWS opened at $32.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.30 and a beta of 1.28. News Co. has a 52 week low of $26.04 and a 52 week high of $35.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.16 and a 200 day moving average of $31.49.

News Profile

News ( NASDAQ:NWS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.05). News had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 4.22%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that News Co. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

