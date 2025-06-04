Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Invests $887,000 in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 52,346 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $887,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,077,379 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $86,011,000 after buying an additional 1,301,383 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 170,659 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,891,000 after acquiring an additional 29,137 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,691,437 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,593,000 after acquiring an additional 117,692 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,626,430 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $281,652,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology during the fourth quarter worth $568,000. 93.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vishay Intertechnology Stock Performance

Shares of VSH opened at $14.80 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.65 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a one year low of $10.35 and a one year high of $24.69.

Vishay Intertechnology Announces Dividend

Vishay Intertechnology ( NYSE:VSH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). Vishay Intertechnology had a negative net margin of 1.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.06%. The business had revenue of $715.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Vishay Intertechnology’s payout ratio is currently -81.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded Vishay Intertechnology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 10th.

Insider Activity

In other Vishay Intertechnology news, CFO David Mcconnell purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.69 per share, with a total value of $29,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $785,929.69. This represents a 3.88% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Roy Shoshani acquired 10,000 shares of Vishay Intertechnology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.95 per share, with a total value of $149,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 106,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,592,922.50. This represents a 10.36% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 13,000 shares of company stock worth $193,280 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.32% of the company’s stock.

Vishay Intertechnology Profile

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and sells discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates through Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors segments.

