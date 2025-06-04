Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Makes New $1.42 Million Investment in Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in shares of Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 34,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,423,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NGVT. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Ingevity during the fourth quarter worth $17,515,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Ingevity by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,457,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,388,000 after purchasing an additional 398,800 shares in the last quarter. Vision One Management Partners LP increased its position in shares of Ingevity by 265.0% during the fourth quarter. Vision One Management Partners LP now owns 410,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,735,000 after purchasing an additional 298,157 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Ingevity by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,142,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,561,000 after purchasing an additional 208,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Ingevity by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 928,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,825,000 after purchasing an additional 177,289 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised Ingevity from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Ingevity from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Ingevity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ingevity currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.75.

NYSE NGVT opened at $41.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.86, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.91. Ingevity Co. has a 1 year low of $28.49 and a 1 year high of $51.67. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 1.31.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.25. Ingevity had a positive return on equity of 41.44% and a negative net margin of 30.60%. The firm had revenue of $284.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ingevity Co. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells activated carbon products, derivative specialty chemicals, and engineered polymers in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. It operates through three segments: Performance Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Advanced Polymer Technologies.

