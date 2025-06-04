Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Makes New $1.56 Million Investment in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 13,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,564,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $799,000. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $273,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 20,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,501,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. CSS LLC IL boosted its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 67.1% during the 4th quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 7,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after acquiring an additional 2,910 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 192,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,969,000 after acquiring an additional 20,455 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MHK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price (down from $185.00) on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Mohawk Industries from $130.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Mohawk Industries from $180.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Mohawk Industries from $156.00 to $139.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Mohawk Industries from $155.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Mohawk Industries currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.00.

Mohawk Industries Stock Performance

MHK opened at $100.65 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.83. The company has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.24. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.24 and a 1 year high of $164.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 4.78%. The company’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.86 EPS. Research analysts expect that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 9.8 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.44, for a total transaction of $1,191,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 93,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,616,168.96. This represents a 10.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America, and Flooring Rest of the World.

