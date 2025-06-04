Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Makes New $142,000 Investment in Cytek Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in shares of Cytek Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 21,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Cytek Biosciences by 321.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 803,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,217,000 after buying an additional 613,314 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Cytek Biosciences by 54.8% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 103,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 36,542 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cytek Biosciences by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 506,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,290,000 after acquiring an additional 3,753 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Cytek Biosciences by 58.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 947,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,150,000 after purchasing an additional 349,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cytek Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $196,000. 69.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Cytek Biosciences stock opened at $2.85 on Wednesday. Cytek Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $2.37 and a one year high of $7.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $360.98 million, a P/E ratio of -35.62 and a beta of 1.42.

Cytek Biosciences ( NASDAQ:CTKB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05). Cytek Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 2.58% and a negative net margin of 5.05%. The firm had revenue of $41.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.18 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Cytek Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cytek Biosciences news, CFO William D. Mccombe purchased 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.78 per share, with a total value of $97,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,973.88. This trade represents a 168.71% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CTKB. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Cytek Biosciences from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 12th. TD Cowen cut shares of Cytek Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Cytek Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Cytek Biosciences from $8.50 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Cytek Biosciences from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.60.

Cytek Biosciences, Inc, a cell analysis solutions company, provides cell analysis tools that facilitates scientific advances in biomedical research and clinical applications. It offers aurora and northern lights systems, which are spectrum flow cytometers that delivers cell analysis by utilizing the fluorescence signatures from multiple lasers to distinguish fluorescent tags on single cells; and aurora cell sorter system that leverages full spectrum profiling technology to further broaden potential applications across cell analysis; aurora CS systems; amnis imagestream imaging flow cytometers; guava muse cell analyzers; guava easycyte flow cytometers; and orion reagent cocktail preparation systems.

