Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Makes New $545,000 Investment in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 78,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $545,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned 0.15% of Quad/Graphics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in QUAD. PharVision Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Quad/Graphics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $732,000. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Quad/Graphics by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 148,470 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,035,000 after buying an additional 19,894 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new position in Quad/Graphics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Numerai GP LLC purchased a new position in Quad/Graphics during the fourth quarter valued at $173,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Quad/Graphics by 133.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 88,352 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 50,517 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.52% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on QUAD. Wall Street Zen upgraded Quad/Graphics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of Quad/Graphics from $10.30 to $8.90 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Quad/Graphics in a research note on Friday, May 2nd.

Shares of QUAD opened at $5.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $290.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.27 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.32. Quad/Graphics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.06 and a 12 month high of $9.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.35.

Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.13. Quad/Graphics had a positive return on equity of 58.44% and a negative net margin of 1.90%. The company had revenue of $629.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $588.05 million. Research analysts anticipate that Quad/Graphics, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 22nd. Quad/Graphics’s payout ratio is presently -78.95%.

Quad/Graphics, Inc provides marketing solutions worldwide. The company operates through United States Print and Related Services, and International segments. It offers printing services, such as retail inserts, publications, catalogs, special interest publications, journals, direct mail, directories, in-store marketing and promotion, packaging, newspapers, custom print products, and other commercial and specialty printed products; and paper procurement services.

