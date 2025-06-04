Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Makes New $557,000 Investment in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in shares of Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $557,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthstar Advisors LLC bought a new position in Main Street Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $1,326,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new position in shares of Main Street Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $957,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 270.9% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 6,793 shares during the period. AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Main Street Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $385,000. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Main Street Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,007,000. Institutional investors own 20.31% of the company’s stock.

MAIN stock opened at $56.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 0.86. Main Street Capital Co. has a one year low of $45.00 and a one year high of $63.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $54.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08.

Main Street Capital ( NYSE:MAIN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $137.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.50 million. Main Street Capital had a net margin of 89.25% and a return on equity of 13.83%. As a group, analysts predict that Main Street Capital Co. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 8th. This is an increase from Main Street Capital’s previous monthly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $3.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.42%. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.93%.

In related news, insider David L. Magdol sold 100,000 shares of Main Street Capital stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.05, for a total value of $5,805,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 377,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,895,415.10. The trade was a 20.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Dwayne L. Hyzak sold 120,000 shares of Main Street Capital stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.05, for a total transaction of $6,966,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 402,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,357,636.55. The trade was a 22.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MAIN. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Main Street Capital in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Main Street Capital from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Main Street Capital from $62.00 to $54.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Main Street Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.80.

About Main Street Capital

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

