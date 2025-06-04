Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Makes New $61,000 Investment in Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 16,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 47.6% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 11,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 3,711 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. increased its holdings in Petco Health and Wellness by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 15,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 4,610 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Petco Health and Wellness by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 186,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 990,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,775,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 45,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 5,660 shares in the last quarter.
Petco Health and Wellness Trading Up 0.5%
Shares of Petco Health and Wellness stock opened at $3.71 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.28 and a beta of 1.74. Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.23 and a 12-month high of $6.29.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Get Our Latest Analysis on WOOF
About Petco Health and Wellness
Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, operates as a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners in the United States, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Petco Health and Wellness
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- Among the Market’s Most Shorted: 2 Firms With +40% Short Interest
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Ollie’s Q1 Earnings: The Good, the Bad, and What’s Next
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- Rocket Lab Expands Into Payloads: Should You Be Paying Attention?
Receive News & Ratings for Petco Health and Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petco Health and Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.