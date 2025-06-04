Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Makes New $61,000 Investment in Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 16,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 47.6% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 11,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 3,711 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. increased its holdings in Petco Health and Wellness by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 15,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 4,610 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Petco Health and Wellness by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 186,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 990,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,775,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 45,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 5,660 shares in the last quarter.

Petco Health and Wellness Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of Petco Health and Wellness stock opened at $3.71 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.28 and a beta of 1.74. Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.23 and a 12-month high of $6.29.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WOOF has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $4.00 to $4.48 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $5.50 to $3.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $5.00 to $2.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Wedbush dropped their target price on Petco Health and Wellness from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Petco Health and Wellness from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Petco Health and Wellness currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.00.

About Petco Health and Wellness

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, operates as a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners in the United States, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

