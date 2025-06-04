Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Makes New $627,000 Investment in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in shares of Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 167,202 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $627,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RIG. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in Transocean during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Optiver Holding B.V. raised its stake in shares of Transocean by 53.6% in the fourth quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 8,400 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,933 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Transocean by 96.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 9,841 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 4,826 shares in the last quarter. Adero Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Transocean during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in Transocean in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

RIG opened at $2.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of -3.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 2.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Transocean Ltd. has a 52 week low of $1.97 and a 52 week high of $5.98.

Transocean ( NYSE:RIG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $906.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $884.92 million. Transocean had a negative return on equity of 0.52% and a negative net margin of 14.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Transocean Ltd. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Roderick James Mackenzie sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.78, for a total value of $61,160.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 340,841 shares in the company, valued at $947,537.98. The trade was a 6.06% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Transocean from $4.00 to $3.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Transocean from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. BTIG Research set a $5.00 price target on Transocean and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. SEB Equity Research set a $2.80 price target on Transocean in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Transocean from $4.00 to $3.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.58.

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. The company operates a fleet of mobile offshore drilling units, consisting of ultra-deepwater floaters and harsh environment floaters.

