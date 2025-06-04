Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Makes New $676,000 Investment in Amentum Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMTM)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in shares of Amentum Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMTM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 32,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $676,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amentum in the fourth quarter valued at about $249,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amentum in the fourth quarter valued at about $287,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Amentum in the fourth quarter valued at about $938,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amentum in the fourth quarter valued at about $526,000. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Amentum by 73.4% in the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 15,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 6,462 shares in the last quarter. 39.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMTM opened at $21.32 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Amentum Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.01 and a twelve month high of $34.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.79.

Amentum ( NYSE:AMTM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.44 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Amentum Holdings, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AMTM shares. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Amentum in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $24.00 price target on shares of Amentum and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Amentum to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Amentum from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Amentum in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.38.

About Amentum

Amentum Holdings, Inc provides engineering and technology solutions to address challenges in science, security, and sustainability. It serves various markets, such as energy and environment, space, intelligence, defense, civilian, commercial, and international markets. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquatered in Chantilly, Virginia.

