Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Makes New $686,000 Investment in Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 67,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $686,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned about 0.15% of Smith & Wesson Brands as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its position in Smith & Wesson Brands by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 12,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Smith & Wesson Brands by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Smith & Wesson Brands by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 49,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its position in Smith & Wesson Brands by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 5,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Smith & Wesson Brands by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872 shares during the last quarter. 59.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from $13.00 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 7th.
Smith & Wesson Brands Stock Up 2.5%
SWBI stock opened at $9.61 on Wednesday. Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $8.38 and a one year high of $16.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $422.87 million, a PE ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 3.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.35 and a 200-day moving average of $10.32.
Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.02. Smith & Wesson Brands had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The company had revenue of $115.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.46 million. As a group, analysts expect that Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.
Smith & Wesson Brands Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 20th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 20th. Smith & Wesson Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.00%.
Smith & Wesson Brands Company Profile
Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, design, and provision of firearms. Its portfolio includes handguns, long guns, handcuffs, suppressor, and other firearm-related products. The firm’s brands are Smith & Wesson, M&P, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech.
