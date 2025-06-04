Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Makes New Investment in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 180,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,012,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned approximately 0.10% of Brandywine Realty Trust as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,503,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $159,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459,236 shares during the last quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $6,848,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 91.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 460,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,502,000 after purchasing an additional 220,176 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 668,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,743,000 after purchasing an additional 200,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Breakthru Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. 87.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BDN opened at $4.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $751.47 million, a P/E ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 1.44. Brandywine Realty Trust has a one year low of $3.41 and a one year high of $6.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.80.

Brandywine Realty Trust ( NYSE:BDN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.01). Brandywine Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 38.46% and a negative return on equity of 16.40%. The business had revenue of $114.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.45 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 2nd. Brandywine Realty Trust’s payout ratio is -50.00%.

BDN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Brandywine Realty Trust from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th.

In related news, CEO Gerard H. Sweeney purchased 61,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.07 per share, for a total transaction of $250,614.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,949,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,002,804.44. This trade represents a 2.13% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 160 properties and 22.6 million square feet as of September 30, 2023 which excludes assets held for sale.

