Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Makes New Investment in Talen Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:TLN)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in shares of Talen Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:TLN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 2,687 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $541,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Talen Energy by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,786,331 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $964,302,000 after acquiring an additional 256,414 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Talen Energy by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 5,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Talen Energy by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,045,000 after purchasing an additional 2,233 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Talen Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $806,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Talen Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $1,986,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Talen Energy Stock Performance

Shares of TLN stock opened at $255.48 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $11.63 billion, a PE ratio of 13.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $218.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $216.13. Talen Energy Corporation has a 52 week low of $98.50 and a 52 week high of $260.89.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Talen Energy ( NASDAQ:TLN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.35). Talen Energy had a net margin of 50.48% and a return on equity of 8.59%. The company had revenue of $390.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.93 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Talen Energy Corporation will post 15.94 EPS for the current year.

TLN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Talen Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $243.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Talen Energy from $295.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Talen Energy from $293.00 to $282.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Daiwa Capital Markets set a $200.00 price target on shares of Talen Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Talen Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Talen Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.18.

Talen Energy Company Profile

Talen Energy Corporation is a U.S.-based energy and power generation company. The Company owns or controls approximately 16,000 megawatts of capacity in wholesale power markets, principally in the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic and Southwest regions of the United States. The Company generates and sells electricity, capacity and related products from power plants that use fuel sources, such as nuclear, natural gas and coal.

