Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Purchases New Shares in Lightbridge Co. (NASDAQ:LTBR)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in shares of Lightbridge Co. (NASDAQ:LTBR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 39,000 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned about 0.25% of Lightbridge as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LTBR. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lightbridge by 785.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 212,600 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 188,600 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Lightbridge during the fourth quarter worth approximately $627,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Lightbridge during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Lightbridge by 65.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 73,312 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 29,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lightbridge by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 171,746 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 6,830 shares during the period. 9.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Jesse L. Funches sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.75, for a total transaction of $60,937.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $451,308. This trade represents a 11.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lightbridge Stock Performance

NASDAQ LTBR opened at $14.82 on Wednesday. Lightbridge Co. has a fifty-two week low of $2.21 and a fifty-two week high of $17.70. The company has a market cap of $340.58 million, a P/E ratio of -19.76 and a beta of 1.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.41.

Lightbridge (NASDAQ:LTBR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The energy company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter.

Lightbridge Profile

Lightbridge Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in developing nuclear fuel technology. It develops and commercializes metallic nuclear fuels. The company was formerly known as Thorium Power, Ltd. and changed its name to Lightbridge Corporation in September 2009. Lightbridge Corporation is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.

