Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Purchases Shares of 38,668 Primo Brands Co. (NYSE:PRMB)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in Primo Brands Co. (NYSE:PRMB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 38,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,190,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Primo Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Primo Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Primo Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Primo Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Primo Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

In other Primo Brands news, Director Tony W. Lee sold 50,657,562 shares of Primo Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.67, for a total transaction of $1,604,324,988.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 116,210,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,680,396,226.02. This trade represents a 30.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 58.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PRMB opened at $31.88 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.11. The company has a market cap of $12.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -398.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.83. Primo Brands Co. has a 12-month low of $24.41 and a 12-month high of $35.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Primo Brands (NYSE:PRMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Primo Brands had a positive return on equity of 10.27% and a negative net margin of 2.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Primo Brands Co. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. Primo Brands’s payout ratio is presently -500.00%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PRMB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Primo Brands from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Truist Financial started coverage on Primo Brands in a research note on Friday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America began coverage on Primo Brands in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Primo Brands from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, TD Securities initiated coverage on Primo Brands in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.75.

Primo Brands Corp. is a branded beverage company, which focuses on healthy hydration. It delivers sustainably and domestically sourced diversified offerings across products, formats, channels, price points and consumer occasions, distributed in the United States and Canada. The company provides water filtration units for home and business consumers across North America.

