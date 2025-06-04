Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Takes $112,000 Position in U.S. GoldMining Inc. (NASDAQ:USGO)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in U.S. GoldMining Inc. (NASDAQ:USGO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new position in U.S. GoldMining in the 4th quarter valued at $116,000. 683 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. GoldMining during the fourth quarter worth $267,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of U.S. GoldMining by 124.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 27,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 15,011 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. GoldMining during the fourth quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of U.S. GoldMining by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 8,667 shares during the last quarter. 0.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

U.S. GoldMining Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of NASDAQ USGO opened at $9.60 on Wednesday. U.S. GoldMining Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.00 and a twelve month high of $14.46. The firm has a market cap of $120.09 million, a PE ratio of -13.52 and a beta of 2.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.88.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

U.S. GoldMining ( NASDAQ:USGO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that U.S. GoldMining Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on USGO shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.50 price objective on shares of U.S. GoldMining in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of U.S. GoldMining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd.

About U.S. GoldMining

U.S. GoldMining Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in the United States. The company's primary asset is the 100%-owned Whistler exploration property, a gold-copper exploration project comprising mining claims totaling 53,700 acres located in Yentna Mining District, Alaska.

