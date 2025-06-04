Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Takes $350,000 Position in Magnera Corp (NYSE:MAGN)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in shares of Magnera Corp (NYSE:MAGN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 19,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MAGN. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in Magnera in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Magnera during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Vestcor Inc purchased a new position in shares of Magnera in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in shares of Magnera in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Magnera during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. 76.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MAGN opened at $12.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $442.51 million, a PE ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Magnera Corp has a 12-month low of $11.43 and a 12-month high of $26.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.28.

Magnera ( NYSE:MAGN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($1.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($1.35). Magnera had a negative net margin of 6.97% and a negative return on equity of 10.62%. The firm had revenue of $824.00 million during the quarter. Magnera’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have commented on MAGN. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Magnera from an “overweight” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Magnera in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock.

In other Magnera news, CEO Curt Begle bought 20,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.01 per share, with a total value of $284,052.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $621,217.41. The trade was a 84.25% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce Brown bought 16,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.81 per share, with a total value of $200,061.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 17,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $203,462.68. This trade represents a 5,881.94% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 94,215 shares of company stock worth $1,263,094. 2.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Magnera’s purpose is to better the world with new possibilities made real. By continuously co-creating and innovating with our partners, we develop original material solutions that make a brighter future possible. With a breadth of technologies and a passion for what we create, Magnera’s solutions propel our customers’ goals forward and solve end-users’ problems, every day.

