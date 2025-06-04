Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Takes $383,000 Position in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRGO. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Perrigo by 1,942.0% during the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Perrigo by 97.8% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,084 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Perrigo during the 4th quarter valued at about $149,000. State of Wyoming raised its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 8,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Perrigo by 51.8% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 8,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,780 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Perrigo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

PRGO opened at $26.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of -22.66 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.19. Perrigo Company plc has a 1 year low of $23.14 and a 1 year high of $30.93.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. Perrigo had a negative net margin of 3.64% and a positive return on equity of 7.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -88.55%.

In other news, EVP Ronald Craig Janish sold 7,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.44, for a total transaction of $214,032.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $923,795.04. The trade was a 18.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter health and wellness solutions to enhance individual well-being in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International segments. The company develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes self-care consumer products, such as upper respiratory products, including cough suppressants, expectorants, and sinus and allergy relief; nutrition products consisting of infant formulas and nutritional beverages; digestive health products, including antacids, anti-diarrheal, and anti-heartburn; pain and sleep-aids products comprising pain relievers and fever reducers; and oral care products, which include toothbrushes, toothbrush replacement heads, floss, flossers, whitening products, and toothbrush covers.

