Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Takes $626,000 Position in Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in shares of Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 246,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $626,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SVC. Nantahala Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Service Properties Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $20,553,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Service Properties Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $6,900,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Service Properties Trust by 2,999.1% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,518,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,398,000 after buying an additional 2,437,613 shares in the last quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Service Properties Trust by 234.8% in the fourth quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 2,144,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,448,000 after buying an additional 1,504,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Service Properties Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,593,000. 77.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ SVC opened at $2.31 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32. Service Properties Trust has a twelve month low of $1.71 and a twelve month high of $6.34. The company has a market capitalization of $384.93 million, a PE ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 1.77.

Service Properties Trust ( NASDAQ:SVC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $435.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.21 million. Service Properties Trust had a negative net margin of 12.87% and a negative return on equity of 22.67%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 22nd were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 22nd. Service Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2.12%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SVC shares. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Service Properties Trust in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised Service Properties Trust from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $2.50 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th.

Service Properties Trust (Nasdaq: SVC) is a real estate investment trust with over $11 billion invested in two asset categories: hotels and service-focused retail net lease properties. As of December 31, 2023, SVC owned 221 hotels with over 37,000 guest rooms throughout the United States and in Puerto Rico and Canada, the majority of which are extended stay and select service.

