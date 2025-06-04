Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Takes $670,000 Position in Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in shares of Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 7,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $670,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned about 0.09% of Northeast Bank at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Northeast Bank by 57.6% during the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Northeast Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $127,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in shares of Northeast Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Northeast Bank by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Northeast Bank in the fourth quarter worth approximately $192,000.

Northeast Bank Stock Performance

Northeast Bank stock opened at $81.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $669.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 0.60. Northeast Bank has a 1 year low of $54.50 and a 1 year high of $110.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $85.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.52.

Northeast Bank Announces Dividend

Northeast Bank ( NASDAQ:NBN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.83 by ($0.60). The business had revenue of $52.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.09 million.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 13th. Northeast Bank’s payout ratio is 0.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Northeast Bank from $102.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th.

Northeast Bank Profile

Northeast Bank provides banking services to individual and corporate customers in Maine. The company's deposit products include demand deposit, NOW, money market, savings, certificate of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as checking accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises residential mortgage loans; multi-family and other commercial real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as term loans, lines of credit and equipment, and receivables financing; consumer loans comprising mobile home and overdraft, and deposit-secured loans; and small business administration loans.

