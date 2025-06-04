Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Takes $725,000 Position in Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in shares of Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 9,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $725,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. DecisionPoint Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northrim BanCorp during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Northrim BanCorp during the fourth quarter valued at $112,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period. Finally, Semanteon Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Northrim BanCorp during the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

Northrim BanCorp Trading Up 1.1%

NASDAQ:NRIM opened at $91.19 on Wednesday. Northrim BanCorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.10 and a 1-year high of $92.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $79.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $503.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 0.93.

Northrim BanCorp Announces Dividend

Northrim BanCorp ( NASDAQ:NRIM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.82. Northrim BanCorp had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 18.87%. The firm had revenue of $45.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.10 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Northrim BanCorp, Inc. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 5th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 5th. Northrim BanCorp’s payout ratio is 34.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NRIM shares. Hovde Group upped their price target on Northrim BanCorp from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Wall Street Zen lowered Northrim BanCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th.

About Northrim BanCorp

(Free Report)

Northrim BanCorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Northrim Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses and professional individuals. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. The company offers noninterest-bearing checking accounts and interest-bearing time deposits, checking and savings accounts, individual retirement and money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and business sweep accounts.

