Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Takes $862,000 Position in Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in shares of Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 126,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $862,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in Titan International by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 28,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Titan International by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 232,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,581,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Titan International by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 3,310 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Titan International by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 58,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 4,124 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Titan International by 45.2% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 4,702 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TWI shares. Wall Street Zen raised Titan International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Titan International in a report on Thursday, March 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock.

TWI opened at $7.58 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $482.88 million, a P/E ratio of -63.17 and a beta of 1.95. Titan International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.93 and a 52 week high of $9.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.64.

Titan International (NYSE:TWI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $490.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.86 million. Titan International had a negative net margin of 0.51% and a positive return on equity of 5.76%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Titan International, Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in Agricultural, Earthmoving/Construction, and Consumer segments. It offers wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for various agricultural equipment, including tractors, combines, skidders, plows, planters, and irrigation equipment.

