Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Takes Position in Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in shares of Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 60,600 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,135,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KE. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in shares of Kimball Electronics in the 4th quarter worth about $82,000. Aquatic Capital Management LLC grew its position in Kimball Electronics by 211.6% in the 4th quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC now owns 8,726 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 5,926 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Kimball Electronics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Kimball Electronics by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 10,889 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 1,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kimball Electronics by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,283 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 2,528 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on KE shares. Wall Street Zen raised Kimball Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th. Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on shares of Kimball Electronics from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.75.

Kimball Electronics Trading Up 2.1%

Kimball Electronics stock opened at $18.65 on Wednesday. Kimball Electronics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.41 and a 12-month high of $24.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $454.69 million, a PE ratio of 58.28 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.36.

Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The electronics maker reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. Kimball Electronics had a return on equity of 5.48% and a net margin of 0.51%. The firm had revenue of $374.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.08 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kimball Electronics, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kimball Electronics Company Profile

Kimball Electronics, Inc engages in the provision of electronics manufacturing, engineering, and supply chain support services to customers in the automotive, medical, and industrial end markets. The Company also offers contract manufacturing services, including engineering and supply chain support for the production of electronic assemblies and other products, including non-electronic components, medical devices, medical disposables, and precision molded plastics, as well as automation, test, and inspection equipment primarily used in automotive, medical, and industrial applications.

