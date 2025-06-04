Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Takes Position in QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in shares of QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 21,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $969,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of QuidelOrtho during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. True Wealth Design LLC raised its position in shares of QuidelOrtho by 300.7% during the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of QuidelOrtho by 188.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of QuidelOrtho during the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of QuidelOrtho by 122.9% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 1,895 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of QuidelOrtho from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of QuidelOrtho from $45.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of QuidelOrtho from $38.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Wall Street Zen cut shares of QuidelOrtho from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of QuidelOrtho from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, QuidelOrtho has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.33.

Shares of QuidelOrtho stock opened at $30.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 0.13. QuidelOrtho Co. has a 12-month low of $23.77 and a 12-month high of $49.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.24.

QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $692.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $694.97 million. QuidelOrtho had a negative net margin of 72.84% and a positive return on equity of 3.78%. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that QuidelOrtho Co. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

QuidelOrtho Corporation provides diagnostic testing solutions. The company operates through Labs, Transfusion Medicine, Point-of-Care, and Molecular Diagnostics business units. The Labs business unit provides clinical chemistry laboratory instruments and tests that measure target chemicals in bodily fluids for the evaluation of health and the clinical management of patients; immunoassay laboratory instruments and tests, which measure proteins as they act as antigens in the spread of disease, antibodies in the immune response spurred by disease, or markers of proper organ function and health; testing products to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas; and specialized diagnostic solutions.

