Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Takes Position in Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:URG)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:URG – Free Report) (TSE:URE) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 280,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in URG. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Ur-Energy by 111.1% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 337,968 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 177,834 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ur-Energy by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 297,896 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 36,822 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Ur-Energy by 136.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 855,090 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $983,000 after buying an additional 493,504 shares during the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Ur-Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,340,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ur-Energy by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 749,809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $862,000 after buying an additional 61,391 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Alliance Global Partners reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ur-Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2.70 target price on shares of Ur-Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.30.

NYSEAMERICAN:URG opened at $0.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $294.48 million, a PE ratio of -6.22 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.01. Ur-Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.55 and a 12 month high of $1.73.

Ur-Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds interests in 12 projects located in the United States. Its flagship property is the Lost Creek project comprising a total of approximately 1,800 unpatented mining claims and three Wyoming mineral leases covering an area of approximately 35,400 acres located in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming.

