Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) Receives Sector Perform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating restated by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $18.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 19.21% from the stock’s current price.

UPWK has been the subject of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Upwork in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Upwork from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Upwork from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Upwork from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Upwork in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.67.

UPWK stock opened at $15.10 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.29. Upwork has a fifty-two week low of $8.43 and a fifty-two week high of $18.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 1.52.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $192.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.49 million. Upwork had a net margin of 28.02% and a return on equity of 50.83%. Upwork’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Upwork will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Upwork news, Director Thomas Layton sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.47, for a total value of $4,367,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,867,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,629,924.43. The trade was a 11.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Dave Bottoms sold 1,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.41, for a total transaction of $26,584.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 566,868 shares of company stock worth $9,478,580 over the last three months. 7.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in Upwork in the 1st quarter worth approximately $750,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Upwork by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 182,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,384,000 after buying an additional 4,458 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Upwork by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 843,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,996,000 after buying an additional 164,993 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its holdings in Upwork by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 338,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,420,000 after buying an additional 31,378 shares during the period. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Upwork in the 1st quarter worth approximately $265,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.71% of the company’s stock.

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company’s work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including administrative support, sales and marketing, design and creative, and customer service, as well as web, mobile, and software development.

