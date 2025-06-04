UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) Shares Sold by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC cut its position in UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN – Free Report) by 53.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,451 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.21% of UroGen Pharma worth $535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in UroGen Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at $18,628,000. Acorn Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in UroGen Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at $16,149,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in UroGen Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at $14,608,000. Rosalind Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in UroGen Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at $9,266,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in UroGen Pharma by 2,968.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 393,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,197,000 after purchasing an additional 381,145 shares during the period. 91.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ URGN opened at $5.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 9.00, a quick ratio of 8.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.28. UroGen Pharma Ltd. has a 12-month low of $3.42 and a 12-month high of $20.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 0.66.

UroGen Pharma ( NASDAQ:URGN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $20.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.71 million. Research analysts expect that UroGen Pharma Ltd. will post -3.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Guggenheim decreased their price target on UroGen Pharma from $40.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Scotiabank assumed coverage on UroGen Pharma in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on UroGen Pharma from $16.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. HC Wainwright downgraded UroGen Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on UroGen Pharma from $36.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.14.

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for urothelial and specialty cancers. It offers RTGel, a novel proprietary polymeric biocompatible, reverse thermal gelation hydrogel technology to improve therapeutic profiles of existing drugs; and Jelmyto for pyelocalyceal solution.

