Vantage Corp. (Singapore) Plans $15 Million IPO for June 12th (VNTG)

Vantage Corp. (Singapore) (VNTG) plans to raise $15 million in an IPO on Thursday, June 12th, IPO Scoop reports. The company will issue 3,300,000 shares at a price of $4.00-$5.00 per share.

In the last year, Vantage Corp. (Singapore) generated $20 million in revenue and $5 million in net income. Vantage Corp. (Singapore) has a market-cap of $140.6 million.

Network 1 Financial Securities acted as the underwriter for the IPO.

Vantage Corp. (Singapore) provided the following description of their company for its IPO: “We are a shipbroker that connects ship owners with charterers. Our focus is on dirty petroleum products, petrochemicals, biofuels and vegetable oils. (Incorporated in the Cayman Islands) We have three subsidiaries, namely Vantage BVI, Vantage Singapore and Vantage Dubai. Vantage BVI is a wholly owned subsidiary of the issuer, Vantage Cayman; and both Vantage Singapore and Vantage Dubai are wholly owned by Vantage BVI. We were founded in 2012 by five seasoned shipbrokers with a mission of providing exceptional shipbroking services. We commenced operations with a team of over 20 specialists proficient in their various roles in the tanker markets which involves trading different types of oil and petrochemical products through vessel transportation, including clean petroleum products (â€śCPPâ€ť) and petrochemicals. Over the years, we underwent significant growth and evolution, expanding our shipbroking services to cover dirty petroleum products (â€śDPPâ€ť), biofuels and vegetable oils. Additionally we established a sales & projects team, a research/strategy team and an IT team. We have expanded to over 50 dedicated professionals as of May 2024, with offices in both Singapore and Dubai. We specialize in providing comprehensive shipbroking services, including operational support and consultancy services, tailored to the tanker markets. Rooted in our expansive network and decades of collective experience within the marine sector, we have emerged as a trusted intermediary, facilitating transactions between shipowners and charterers across diverse segments of the tanker market, and ensuring smooth logistical flow for cargo deliveries to timely demurrage and claims settlements. Our suite of shipbroking services is designed to optimize outcomes for our clients, offering a holistic approach to addressing their needs and objectives. As a pivotal link between oil companies, traders, shipowners, and commercial managers, we deliver a range of services including: identifying market opportunities and information for our clients, recommending interested parties (shipowners and cargo owners) to each other, advising interested clients on strategies on vessel deployment or fleet mix, specifications and capabilities, facilitating contract negotiations, ensuring smooth logistical flow, as well as resolving issues that arise during the execution of chartering agreements. Our Industry The global shipbroking market was valued at $1.56 billion in 2022, with the oil tanker sector (excluding gas carriers) valued at $422 million. The oil tanker shipbroking sector is poised to grow at a CAGR of 3.32% between 2022-2027. According to the 2023 Shipbroking Market report by Technavio, the European and Asia Pacific shipbroking market collectively account for about 81% of the global shipbroking market. Note: Net income and revenue are in U.S. dollars for Fiscal Year 2024, which ended March 31, 2024. (Note: Vantage Corp. filed an F-1/A dated Nov. 20, 2024, in which it disclosed its proposed symbol “VNTG” and the terms for its IPO: The company is offering 3.25 million shares at a price range of $4.00 to $5.00 to raise $14.63 million. Background: Vantage Corp. filed its F-1 for its IPO on Oct. 9, 2024, with estimated initial proceeds of about $16 million. Vantage did not disclose a proposed stock symbol in its F-1 filing.) “.

Vantage Corp. (Singapore) was founded in 2012 and has 53 employees. The company is located at #05-06, Level 5, 51 Cuppage Road Singapore 229469 and can be reached via phone at +65 6737 2221 or on the web at https://www.vantageshipbrokers.com/.

