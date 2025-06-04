Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) Shares Sold by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,071 shares of the company’s stock after selling 303 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Vaxcyte were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCVX. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Vaxcyte by 125.1% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 835 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Vaxcyte by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 5,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Vaxcyte by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,246,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,043,000 after acquiring an additional 9,121 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its position in shares of Vaxcyte by 171.4% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 224,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,404,000 after buying an additional 141,994 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Vaxcyte by 70.8% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 593,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,418,000 after buying an additional 246,049 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.78% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Vaxcyte in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Vaxcyte in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Vaxcyte from $157.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Evercore ISI upgraded Vaxcyte to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Vaxcyte from $138.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.50.
Vaxcyte Trading Down 1.1%
NASDAQ:PCVX opened at $34.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of -7.53 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.01. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.66 and a 12-month high of $121.06.
Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by ($0.02). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.85) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -4.21 EPS for the current year.
Vaxcyte Profile
Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine for the prevention of invasive pneumococcal disease. The company also develops VAX-31 to protect against emerging strains and to help address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a novel conjugate vaccine candidate to prevent disease caused by Group A Streptococcus; VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting keystone pathogen responsible for periodontitis; and VAX-GI to prevent Shigella, a bacterial illness.
