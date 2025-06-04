Vera Bradley (VRA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA – Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its Q1 2026 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, June 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.13) per share and revenue of $53.48 million for the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRA opened at $2.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $62.82 million, a PE ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.03 and its 200-day moving average is $3.17. Vera Bradley has a 52 week low of $1.72 and a 52 week high of $8.14.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Vera Bradley stock. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA – Free Report) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 163,636 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,021 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC owned about 0.59% of Vera Bradley worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 59.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women’s handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through three segments: Vera Bradley Direct, Vera Bradley Indirect, and Pura Vida. The company offers bag products, such as totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including ID holders, lanyards, wallets, wristlets, eyewear, scarves, hair accessories, and various technology accessories; bracelets, rings, and necklaces under Pura Vida brand name; and travel products consist of rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.

