Virco Mfg. (VIRC) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Virco Mfg. (NASDAQ:VIRC – Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its Q1 2026 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, June 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.13) per share and revenue of $41.10 million for the quarter.

Virco Mfg. (NASDAQ:VIRC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 14th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $28.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.00 million. Virco Mfg. had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 24.63%. On average, analysts expect Virco Mfg. to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Virco Mfg. Price Performance

Shares of VIRC opened at $8.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.88. Virco Mfg. has a one year low of $8.00 and a one year high of $18.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.07 and its 200-day moving average is $10.64.

Virco Mfg. Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 26th. Virco Mfg.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.46%.

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered Virco Mfg. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Virco Mfg. during the first quarter valued at $186,000. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in Virco Mfg. during the first quarter worth about $258,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Virco Mfg. by 9.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 62,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 5,436 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Virco Mfg. by 25.7% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 317,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,007,000 after acquiring an additional 64,944 shares during the period. 30.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Virco Mfg.

Virco Mfg. Corporation engages in the design, production, and distribution of furniture in the United States and Canada. The company offers seating products, including 4-leg chairs, cantilever chairs, mobile task chairs and lab stools, tablet armchairs, steel-frame and floor rockers, series stools, hard plastic seating, folding and upholstered stack chairs, and plastic stack and upholstered ergonomic chairs.

Further Reading

