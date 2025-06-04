VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ:VVPR) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ:VVPR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 495,000 shares, a decrease of 16.8% from the April 30th total of 594,900 shares. Approximately 12.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 5,640,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Get VivoPower International alerts:

VivoPower International Stock Up 20.5%

NASDAQ VVPR opened at $5.17 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.13. VivoPower International has a 1-year low of $0.62 and a 1-year high of $8.88.

Institutional Trading of VivoPower International

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in VivoPower International stock. PEAK6 LLC acquired a new position in VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ:VVPR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 40,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000. PEAK6 LLC owned approximately 0.92% of VivoPower International as of its most recent SEC filing. 15.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VivoPower International Company Profile

VivoPower International PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sustainable energy solutions company in Australia, Canada, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, the United States, the Philippines, and the United Arab Emirates. It operates through Critical Power Services, Electric Vehicles, Sustainable Energy Solutions, and Solar Development segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for VivoPower International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VivoPower International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.