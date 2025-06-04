Voyageur Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:VYYRF) Stock Price Up 34% – Here’s What Happened

Voyageur Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:VYYRF – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 34% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.13 and last traded at $0.13. Approximately 42,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 3% from the average daily volume of 40,688 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.10.

Voyageur Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.11 and its 200-day moving average is $0.09.

Voyageur Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Voyageur Pharmaceuticals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquiring, exploring, and developing raw materials for pharmaceutical products in the province of British Columbia, Canada, and the state of Utah. It develops barium, iodine-based APIs, and imaging contrast agents for medical radiology.

